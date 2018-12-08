Posted on by

Glory to the newborn King

,

Angels appeared and told the wise men about the newborn King lying in a manger in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Community Church live nativity on Saturday.

Angels appeared and told the wise men about the newborn King lying in a manger in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Community Church live nativity on Saturday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Deacon Dan Listener of the Stillwater Community Church, far left, narrates the live Nativity at the church on Saturday evening.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Shepherds gather round Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Valley Community Church annual Live Nativity on Saturday


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Angels appeared and told the wise men about the newborn King lying in a manger in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Community Church live nativity on Saturday.

Deacon Dan Listener of the Stillwater Community Church, far left, narrates the live Nativity at the church on Saturday evening.

Shepherds gather round Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Valley Community Church annual Live Nativity on Saturday

Angels appeared and told the wise men about the newborn King lying in a manger in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Community Church live nativity on Saturday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_120818mju_stillwater_nativity1.jpgAngels appeared and told the wise men about the newborn King lying in a manger in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Community Church live nativity on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Deacon Dan Listener of the Stillwater Community Church, far left, narrates the live Nativity at the church on Saturday evening.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_120818mju_stillwater2.jpgDeacon Dan Listener of the Stillwater Community Church, far left, narrates the live Nativity at the church on Saturday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Shepherds gather round Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Valley Community Church annual Live Nativity on Saturday
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_120818mju_stillwater3.jpgShepherds gather round Joseph, Mary, and the Baby Jesus in a stable in Bethlehem, during the Stillwater Valley Community Church annual Live Nativity on Saturday Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today