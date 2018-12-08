Gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves dangle from bushes in downtown Piqua on Friday, made with love by St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle and Garbry Ridge Assisted Living residents. The items are free to anyone in need.

A brass quintet play Christmas music in the alcove of Barclay’s during Christmas on the Green

The Freedom Express train offered rides through the downtown to kids of all ages during Friday’s Christmas on the Green

Dozens of motorcyclists braved frigid temperaturs to participate in Saturday’s Piqua Christmas Parade

Santa Bus rolls spreads Christmas cheer

The Piqua Fire Department offered Santa Claus are ride in Saturday’s Downtown Christmas Parade.

Santa visits with kids at the Piqua Public Library following the annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Saturday

An elf hands out candy to kids watching Saturday’s parade