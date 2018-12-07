Alleged child abuser back in court

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man accused of assaulting his two-week-old infant son was back in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Brent W. Hennon II, 20, is currently facing a second-degree felonious assault charge after being accused of assaulting his son to the point of the child needing medical care.

A preliminary hearing for Hennon was scheduled for Wednesday. He signed a time waiver this week in Miami County Municipal Court, and a new preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 26.

Miami County Municipal Court Judge Sam Huffman increased Hennon’s original $50,000 cash or surety bond to a $500,000 cash-only bond. Hennon is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail.

Hennon was originally charged in connection with an incident in which Piqua Fire Department medics were called to a residence on the 200 block of Fourth Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, on the report of an infant possibly not breathing. Paramedics were able to revive the baby, and police were contacted due to the nature of the incident.

According to previous reports from the Piqua Police Department, the infant sustained numerous injuries, some of which were life-threatening. The infant was hospitalized after the incident.

In other news:

• A Piqua man received a fine for a reduced charge in connection with a drug-related search warrant that took place in August.

Anthony J. Benbow, 28, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor permitting drug abuse.

Benbow was originally charged with first-degree misdemeanor permitting drug abuse on Aug. 17, in connection with a search warrant executed on the 1300 block of Brook Street in Piqua on Aug. 8. A narcotics search warrant was executed at that residence. Evidence of drug trafficking and drug abuse was recovered from the residence, according to Piqua police reports.

• A woman received a fine after being found guilty of falsification and inducing panic.

Katrina Marie Fitzgerald, 22, address unknown, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification and first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic. Fitzgerald was charged in connection with a report of an OVI on Nov. 22, in the area of Martin and Oak streets in Troy. Fitzgerald and another individual were located inside a vehicle, and Fitzgerald was passed out. She was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center before being incarcerated at the jail.

An additional charge of third-degree felony tampering with evidence was dismissed, and a charge of fourth-degree felony possession of drugs was bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court. Fitzgerald is still being held in the jail on $1,500 bond for the drugs charge.

The other individual, Joshua Centers, 29, of Sidney, was charged with an OVI and first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident. His case is still open in municipal court, and he is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Dec. 20 in municipal court. Centers is also continuing to be held in the jail on $5,500 bond.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Douglas E. Baker, 30, of Piqua, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Fontaine Ann Caldwell, 21, of Huber Heights, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Deandre L. Clay, 39, of Troy, received a fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Teresa L. Kenney, 57, of Troy, received a fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Kimberly S. Kinsler, 47, of Dayton, received 10 days in jail, 170 days of suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Matthew L. Maier, 34, of Covington, received, two years of probation, a fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Justin C. Montanez, 33, of Piqua, received 10 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and 120 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Brian A. Nelson, 30, of Piqua, received one year of probation, two days in jail, 28 days of suspended jail time, and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Timothy L. Roth, 35, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanor assault, and first-degree misdemeanor theft, all separate charges from different incidents. Roth was originally charged with assault in connection with a male victim being found on the ground on the 100 block of North Main Street in Piqua on Sept. 27.

• Cory D. Sowers, 24, of Troy, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Quinten Z. Wilkins, 23, of Vandalia, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Bryon D. Wilson, 37, of Piqua, received one year of probation, 180 days of suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

