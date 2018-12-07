Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A vehicle was reported stolen on the 100 block of East Grant Street on Dec. 3. An officer later conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle in the area of East Ash Street and Armory Drive on Dec. 5 at 3:25 a.m. Sarena L. Smith, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of two vehicles being damaged on the 1200 block of Covington Avenue on Dec. 3 at 9:40 a.m.

A subject reported damage had been done to his vehicle on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Dec. 4 sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: There was a report of juvenile kids tampering with property on the 1800 block of West Parkway Drive on Dec. 3 at approximately 12:40 p.m. Four male juveniles — two of whom were reportedly 16 years of age and the other two were 17 years of age — were charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Emerson J. Winfield, IV, 33, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging on Dec. 3.

Dakota A. Baker, 19, was picked up on a warrant on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Baker is facing charges including fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident.

THEFT: A video game console was reported stolen from a residence on the 200 block of North College Street on Dec. 3 at 11:30 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Wayne Street for a theft in progress complaint on Dec. 4 at 3:20 a.m. It was discovered that it was not a theft, but a subject at the location had overdosed. The subject was transported to the hospital via squad.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A sick raccoon was found in the roadway in the area of South Wayne and Wood streets on Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. The raccoon was dispatched and removed from the area.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject yelling at employees at the Salvation Army Family Store on Looney Road on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. The male subject was located at the business and was trespassed from the property.

BURGLARY: A subject reported that his vacant rental property had been broken into sometime between Dec. 3-4.

SCHOOL INCIDENT: A female subject was reportedly acting abnormally at Washington Primary School on Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

FRAUD: A female subject reported she sold an item to a male subject and he paid her in counterfeit bills on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The investigation is pending.

ACCIDENT: There was an accident with no injuries in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street on Dec. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m.