UVCC names students of the month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer released the names of the career center’s high school students of the month for October 2018.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The recipients for October were:

Bradford: Christian Ross, Discovery; Taylor Stine, Environmental Occupations II.

Covington: Rachel Lauber, Early Childhood Education and Care I; Ashlyn Plessinger, Cosmetology II (Consumer Math); Stephen Sporek, Design and Digital Print Technologies I (Algebra 2); Ashley Wooten, Design and Digital Print Technologies.

Miami East: Emily Adkins, Medical Careers Academy I (College Algebra).

Newton: Suzie Ballard, Exercise Science I (Government); Braden Edington, Environmental Occupations I.

Piqua: Madisyn Gambill, Exercise Science II; Robert Hamman-White, Environmental Occupations I; Jarret Powers, Exercise Science I (Government); Alyssa Whaley, Design and Digital Print Technologies II.

Troy: Ashanti Carey, Medical Careers Academy I (College Algebra); Andrew Fogt, Pre-Engineering and Design Technologies I (Government); Erina McGuire (Design and Digital Print Technologies I (Global Events); Thomas Niswonger, Auto Services I; Brock Rawers, Auto Services II; Elijah Vance, Pre-Engineering and Design Technologies I (College Algebra); Kayleigh Williamson, Design and Digital Print Technologies I.