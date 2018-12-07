Farm management retreat Levels 1, 2 offered

ZANESFIELD — Female farmers, whether farming on their own or in a partnership, realize the importance of the business side of farming. Annie’s Project provides education and a support network to enhance business skills of women involved in all aspects of agriculture.

Annie spent her lifetime learning to be an involved farm business partner with her husband. Annie’s life experiences inspired her daughter, a university extension agent, to create a program for women living and working in the complex, dynamic agriculture business environment. Annie’s Project fosters problem solving, record keeping, and decision-making skills in farm women.

At an upcoming weekend retreat, women will receive training in five areas of agricultural risk management: financial, marketing, production, legal, and human resources. Women also are able to network and develop relationships with other women in agriculture.

Level 2 will dive deeper into these risk areas with many working sessions allowing participants to work on specific plans for their farms.

The retreat will be Jan 11-13 at Western Buckeye Christian Camp, Kirkmont Center, Croft House 6946 County Road 10, Zanesfield, OH 43360. The cost is $130 per person and includes all lodging, materials and meals. The registration deadline is Dec. 31. For more information, contact Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or (937) 484-1526.

Registration forms can be found at http://go.osu.edu/agevents.