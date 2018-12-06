Sculptures on the Square returns to Troy

Staff Report

TROY — Since 2003, Troy Main Street and its partners have championed a variety of art exhibits to the downtown Troy area.

The exhibits started with a vision of curating an exhibit of life-size sculptures by Seward Johnson. From this, Sculptures on the Square was formed, and its mission continues as it introduces outdoor art to residents and visitors.

Beginning June 14, as visitors journey around Troy’s downtown area, they will come upon kids playing Frisbee or a couple drinking coffee. They will venture upon someone enjoying the outdoors while reading a book or they may see a lovely woman carrying a picnic basket. All will be sculptures created by a master sculptor, Seward Johnson.

The Sculptures on the Square committee, led by Troy Main Street, along with many committee members, will welcome Johnson’s “Celebrating the Familiar” in 2019.

Back by popular demand, these works of art depict life-like people performing day-to-day activities. Two additional sculptures will be from Seward Johnson’s “Beyond the Frame” series. These finely detailed vignettes allow visitors to step into the painting and stroll amid the life-scale bronze figures, becoming part of the scene.

Lastly, vistors will be introduced to a few of his “Icons Revisited.” In this series, Johnson explores what makes an image stick with us; become something more than its one moment in time. As they adorn the downtown streets as if frozen in dance, you may find the sculptures are both lyrical and fluid and can be perceived as engaged with those who visit. A more local spin to this exhibit will include a series of additional public art displays and interactive workshops and activities for folks, young and old. Many of these works of art will be displayed in businesses throughout the summer. This addition has been made possible by Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center. The 21 selected sculptures will be available for public viewing on June 14 and will be unveiled at a public opening on Prouty Plaza. Live music will follow to kick off the three-month celebration of the arts in downtown Troy.

The Sculptures on the Square event has been made possible by a grant from the Troy Foundation and the “Beyond the Frame” series is sponsored by Kettering Health Network.

For more information, visit troymainstreet.org.

Photo by Seward Johnson ©2013 The Seward Johnson Atelier, Inc. Relish, Too is just one of the sculptures, created by Seward Johnson, that will adorn downtown Troy in the coming summer as part of Sculptures on the Square. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_Relish-Too.jpg Photo by Seward Johnson ©2013 The Seward Johnson Atelier, Inc. Relish, Too is just one of the sculptures, created by Seward Johnson, that will adorn downtown Troy in the coming summer as part of Sculptures on the Square.