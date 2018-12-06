Crash injures two

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Authorities investigate a crash at the intersection of Piqua-Lockington and Landman Mill Road on Thursday morning. Two persons were transported by Piqua Fire Department medics with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office.
