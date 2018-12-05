Rhonda Vincent & The Rage to offer show

TROY — Rhonda Vincent and The Rage with special guests Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers are scheduled to appear at Hobart Arena at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

Grammy Award winning, “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent and her band, The Rage, are the most awarded band in bluegrass history. To date, they have won one Grammy, 19 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards including Top Entertainer of the Year and Vincent won consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards between 2000-2006. In addition, they have won 89 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) awards.

Joining Vincent is one of the busiest bands in bluegrass, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. For more than a decade, JMRR have performed together, winning multiple IBMA awards and Grand Ole Opry appearances on their resume.

Tickets for the April 28 show are on public sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and can be purchased online at www.hobartarena.com or by calling (937) 339-2911.

Tickets are priced at $45, $28 and $22.