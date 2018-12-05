Celebrating Hanukkah

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Annabelle Baumhauer, 3, demonstrates how to light a Menorah as her mom, Leah, looks on at the YMCA Day Care Center in Piqua on Wednesday. Baumhauer was visiting Anna Hoffman’s Pre-school 3-4 Class to teach students about Hanukkah.
