Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

BB GUN INCIDENT: A complainant advised seeing someone shooting a BB gun toward a building across the street on the 100 block of Mound Street on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A subject called to report an adult female took his truck without his permission on the 200 block of North College Street on Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. The female subject was contacted by phone and advised to return the truck immediately. The female subject brought the truck back, and it was returned to the registered owner.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the report of an assault on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on Nov. 29 at approximately 11:55 p.m. A female suspect was later located in Troy and arrested. Tosha A. Coleman, 22, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault, fifth-degree felony misuse of credit cards, and fifth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer was flagged down by a resident because they saw a green and white tent at the dead end of West North Street just east of the bike path on Nov. 30 at 8:15 a.m. The officer checked the tent and found that it was empty. It’s unknown how long it had been there. The officer spoke with employees at a nearby business, and they believed the tent was on the city’s land. The officer called the parks department supervisor and the tent was removed by the parks department.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: There was a report of a male subject and female subject arguing outside on the 600 block of North College Street on Nov. 30 at approximately 9:50 a.m. The female claimed threats of violence were made, but she did not think the male would follow through with the threats. Both the male and female were warned for disorderly conduct. The male was warned for trespassing.

STOLEN PACKAGES: A complainant advised a package had been taken from the 1100 block of Scudder Street on Nov. 30 at 11:20 a.m.

There was a report of a package stolen off of a porch on the 1000 block of Nicklin Avenue sometime between Nov. 29-30.

THEFT: The utilities department reported a theft of services on the 300 block of South Wayne Street on Nov. 30 at approximately noon.

A complainant advised a family friend agreed to fix his vehicle but then never returned it in a timely manner on the 400 block of Wood Street on Nov. 30 at approximately 1 p.m. The complainant advised now the family friend has his car keys and car parts and is not answering his phone. The male subject was located, and the keys and car parts were returned.

A trailer was stolen from the Piqua Store N’ Lock on Garbry Road sometime between Nov. 23-29.

A complainant reported his deposit money on the 500 North Main Street for a new apartment was stolen on Nov. 30 at 3:40 p.m.

FALSIFICATION: There was a report that a male subject had his foot run over by a vehicle in the area of Broadway and West Ash Street on Dec. 2 at 6 a.m. The male eventually ran down the street at the car and threw something at it. After an investigation, it was found the male was never hit and he walked into the vehicle while playing Pokemon Go. The male’s mother was charged with falsification after she wrote a statement claiming he was hit. Diana E. Sloan, 52, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification in connection with this incident.

OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS: Officers responded to a disturbance complaint on the 600 block of Walker Street on Dec. 3 at 2:25 a.m. The caller advised a male subject and female subject were yelling and possibly throwing items inside the downstairs apartment. The male resident failed to identify himself and both residents shut the front door on officers. Both residents were charged and warrants were requested. Hector A Rivera, 38, of Piqua, and Kaitlyn N. Lovell, 26, of Piqua, were charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.