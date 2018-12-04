County sells former juvenile center

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the sale of 171.75 acres of land located in Elizabeth Township to the township for $1.2 million at their meeting on Tuesday.

The property includes the former David L. Brown Youth Center, which for 30 years served as a residential home for boys struggling with school and delinquency issues.

The closure of the center left that property vacant “with a question of what would happen to it,” Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said. The future of the property is “best decided on by the Elizabeth Township trustees,” he said.

“I wish the trustees well however they decide to repurpose that land,” he said.

The center closed in 2017 after years of declining need for residential juvenile programs. In 2017, the number of residents at the facility was not enough to pay for operating costs. The center, located at 291 S. Children’s Home Road in Troy, opened in 1987 and was named after an early director. The center provided therapy and programming for its residents.

In other business, the commissioners set a public hearing for 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, for several zoning change requests in Concord, Newton, Monroe, Washington and Union townships.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.