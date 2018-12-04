Sex offender heads back to prison

MIAMI COUNTY —A Piqua man was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and will have to register for life as a sex offender in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

John Forsythe, 30, was charged with third-degree felony compelling prostitution following an investigation by Piqua Police Department in August. Forsythe entered a guilty plea to the same charge in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 29.

Forsythe was convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor in January 2012 and failure to provide a change of address in August 2015.

“I’d like to apologize to all I’ve hurt,” he told the court, later adding he was looking for attention. Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee sentenced Forsythe and reclassified him as a Tier III, the highest level, sex offender. Forsythe must register his address in-person every 90 days for the rest of his life.

According to police records, Forsythe was arrested for seeking sexual acts from subjects he thought were underage girls. Previous reports stated the police department received a complaint on Aug. 8 from two women after one of them had received a Facebook message from someone discussing house cleaning and massages.

The conversation went from Facebook messages to texting. The suspect sought massages and sexual acts from someone he reportedly believed to be underage.

Forsythe admitted he engaged in online conversations with what he thought were underage girls. The two women who reported the incident were in their early 20s, but Forsythe reportedly believed the recipients of his messages were under the age of 18. Forsythe also said that he sought the sexual acts because he felt “lonely and unwanted,” according to Piqua police reports.

In other news:

A Fletcher man was arraigned on third-degree felony fleeing and eluding after he fled from state troopers after an attempted traffic stop at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Michael Smith, 27, appeared in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was set for $16,000 on all charges. He remains in Miami County Jail.

Smith allegedly reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour during the pursuit on northbound Interstate 75 from mile post 69 to 73. Smith was also cited for reckless operation, driving under OVI suspension, and no motorcycle endorsement.

According to the report, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper noticed the bike’s license plate was mounted vertically and difficult to read. The trooper and Smith engaged in a pursuit when Smith slowed down to exit on State Route 55 and was stopped. The trooper drew his weapon while seated in the car and ordered Smith off the bike and Smith complied, arrested and detained. When the trooper asked why Smith fled, Smith allegedly answered he didn’t want to get in trouble because he knew he didn’t have a license.

According to court records, Smith was placed on an alcohol monitoring bracelet system on Sept. 20 by the Miami County Municipal Court. His record consists of no motorcycle endorsement in 2009, driving under suspension, DUI, use of illegal plates, OVI, speed limits, and failure to reinstate license from county citations from 2009 through the present.

