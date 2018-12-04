Piqua Public Library and Purrs in Piqua hold cat shelter workshop for the community

PIQUA — Purrs in Piqua and the Piqua Public Library hosted a cat shelter workshop on Monday, Dec. 3. The workshop taught participants how to make insulated shelters. The shelters can be placed outside to help community cats stay warm in cold winter weather. The shelters were made out of styrofoam, plastic storage bins, and straw. The workshop included resources on community cats, including information on trap, neuter, and return, also called TNR. Participants were able to take home the shelters they made or donate them to Purrs in Piqua. Purrs in Piqua will distribute them per request.

The Piqua Home Depot donated heavy-duty plastic bins, and the Piqua Wal-Mart donated funds to cover the cost of additional plastic bins and styrofoam coolers. The Tipp City Veterinary Hospital donated styrofoam coolers as well. The Piqua Public Library and Purrs in Piqua covered the remaining cost of the materials so the workshop was free to participants.

Approximately 50 community members came to the library for the workshop.

“Turnout was fantastic,” said Courtney Denning, marketing and programming coordinator at the library. “It was great to see so many members of our community work together to create these shelters.”

“Purrs in Piqua is so thankful to the Piqua Public Library, Courtney Denning, Home Depot, Tipp City Veterinary Hospital, and Walmart,” said Tiffany Pontius, director of Purrs in Piqua. “We are especially grateful to the Piqua community for their attendance and support that made this event so successful and so fun. It’s community support that helps us continue our low-cost spay/neuter and trap, neuter, return programs for Piqua community cats.”

Participants donated 15 shelters to Purrs in Piqua and many talked with Pontius about the community cats in their neighborhood. Community members shared five new areas of Piqua that need attention from Purrs. Purrs is currently fundraising for their TNR program in 2019.

To find more information about events and programs at the Piqua Public Library, visit their website www.piqualibrary.org or follow them on social media @PiquaLibrary. To learn more about Purrs in Piqua, find them on Facebook @PurrsinPiqua or email the organization at purrsinpiqua@yahoo.com.

