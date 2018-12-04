Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An unknown vehicle hit a caller’s parked car on the 800 block of Boone Street sometime overnight between Nov. 27-28 and left the scene. The suspect is unknown.

A vehicle struck an electrical box in the area of Park Avenue and Hopewood Drive on Nov. 28 at 10:40 a.m. The vehicle left prior to officer arrival. Piqua distribution was advised on the damage to the electrical box.

SCHOOL INCIDENTS: The Piqua High School reported a student was found in possession of marijuana on Nov. 28 at approximately 10:30 a.m. The student was charged accordingly.

Two female students engaged in a fight at the end of the school day at the Piqua Junior High School on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. A female juvenile, 14, and another female juvenile, 13, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A female juvenile, 16, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business at the Piqua High School on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

FOUND: A bicycle was found on the 500 block of Garnsey Street on Nov. 28 at 11:20 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of Covington Avenue and Robert M. Davis Parkway on Nov. 28 at 12:45 p.m. A citation was issued.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a a report of an unclothed young child being outside on Nov. 28 at approximately 12:45 p.m. The location was redacted. The child was being watched by an older sibling. The mother returned and took over care for all the children.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A neighbor accused a female subject of doing a crime that she did not do on the 400 block of South Main Street on Nov. 28 at approximately 12:45 p.m. There was no evidence to support the neighbor’s allegation of criminal activity. The neighbor was warned for trespassing.

A complainant advised an unknown male subject was in a building that the complainant owns and is remodeling on the 600 block of South Main Street on Nov. 28 at approximately 6 p.m. The male suspect was located a block away, and the complainant did not want to pursue charges.

THEFT: The utilities office reported a theft of a meter on the 500 block of South Wayne Street on Nov. 28 at 1:45 p.m.

A male subject reported his registration sticker was stolen from his vehicle on the 200 block of East Greene Street on Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

A foreman on a job site reported one of his tools was missing from the back of their work truck on the 500 block of West Water Street, and it went missing sometime between Nov. 28-29. The suspect is unknown.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject reported he has been receiving phone calls from a scammer requesting money on Nov. 28 at 6:20 p.m.

Manager of the CVS reported two suspicious calls to the business and requested a report on Nov. 29 at approximately 3:50 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a third party call of two male subjects fighting on the 100 block of Ash Street on Nov. 28 at approximately 7:45 p.m. Two units responded and searched the area, and no one was located in the area.

A complainant advised she heard a younger female voice call for help once somewhere north west of the 400 block of Brook Street on Nov. 28 at approximately 10:20 p.m. The complainant advised it could have been children playing, but she was not sure. The area was extensively searched, and no problems could be found.

There was a report of an empty residence with a light on inside on the 600 block of Second Street on Nov. 28 at approximately 11:15 p.m. The front door was found to be unlocked. Units searched the residence, and no one was inside. The front door was secured.

A employee suspected she was being stalked at Speedway and saw a suspicious vehicle in the area on Scott Drive on Nov. 29 at 4:30 a.m.

An officer observed an occupied vehicle at Pitsenbarger Park after hours on Nov. 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Contact was made with the driver, and it was determined that he was taking pictures of a light to sell on Facebook. The male subject was advised of the park hours and left the park without incident.

BB GUN INCIDENT: A complainant advised seeing someone shooting a BB gun towards a building across the street on the 100 block of Mound Street on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A subject called to report an adult female took his truck without his permission on the 200 block of North College Street on Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. The female subject was contacted by phone and advised to return the truck immediately. The female subject brought the truck back, and it was returned to the registered owner.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the report of an assault on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue on Nov. 29 at approximately 11:55 p.m. A female suspect was later located in Troy and arrested. Tosha A. Coleman, 22, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault, fifth-degree felony misuse of credit cards, and fifth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.