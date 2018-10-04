Ditch project to proceed

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved a contract for the reconstruction of a ditch in the Gallamar subdivision in Newton Township on Thursday.

The project was awarded to S2K Excavating of West Milton in the amount of $86,155.

The county will advance $38,569 from the general fund for the project, which will be paid back over eight years via internal billing.

In 2017, the commissioners received a petition asking the county to reconstruct an existing tile ditch located on the north side of Myers Road in Newton Township to address seasonal flooding of Gallamar subdivision, as well as flooding on Myers Road. The commissioners approved the petition in February.

The petition was granted on the basis that the public ditch is of use and that the cost of the improvements will not exceed the benefits.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the Sanitary Engineering Department to purchase a 2018 John Deere utility gator from Koenig Equipment of Tipp City. The cost is not to exceed $7,650.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

