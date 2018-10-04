TourismOhio director visits Winans

PIQUA — Winans Chocolates and Coffees got a visit from TourismOhio and the Miami County Visitors Bureau on Thursday morning and provided TourismOhio Director Matthew MacLaren, Esq., a tour of their candy factory in downtown Piqua as part of the upcoming Buckeye Candy Trail experience.

The Buckeye Candy Trail, which features 31 businesses across the state that make authentic Buckeye candies, was a collaboration between the TourismOhio and the Miami County Visitors Bureau.

“All of them have this wonderful opportunity to be a part of this tour, and they’re very excited,” Miami County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Diana Thompson said.

The Miami County Visitors Bureau features the list of the 31 businesses across Ohio involved in the Buckeye Candy Trail on their website at HomeGrownGreat.com under the “Tour” tab.

The Buckeye Candy Trail is in conjunction with TourismOhio’s fall campaign “Falliday,” which offers numerous ways to celebrate the fall season and “declare your own holiday.” For more information, visit ohio.org/fallidays.

During his visit to Winans, MacLaren along with Juliana Khusid of TourismOhio and Brooke Ebersole of the Ohio Department of Development toured Winans’ candy factory, learning about Winans’ history and watching the process that Winans goes through to make their Buckeyes by hand. Laurie Winans Reiser, co-owner of Winans, pointed out that they still use the same copper kettles that her grandfather and father used when they owned and operated the business.

“My dad would be so proud,” Reiser said about TourismOhio’s visit to Winans. To MacLaren and his team, Reiser said, “We really appreciate you being here.”

MacLaren and his team also had the opportunity to roll and dip some of the Buckeye candies themselves. Winans uses a total of approximately 10,000 pounds of ingrediants each year to make their Buckeyes, and employees roll about half a million Buckeyes by hand each year.

Winans was also their first candy factory visit on the Buckeye Candy Trail.

MacLaren said that adventure trails like the Buckeye Candy Trail are a great reason for people to visit Ohio or extend their stays in Ohio.

“We really think this one’s great year-round,” MacLaren said, adding that it would be especially great in the fall due to Ohio State football and Halloween coming up.

Also as part of the Buckeye Candy Trail, Winans will be holding a contest and offering the prize of a tour of their candy factory along with a Buckeye candy gift basket. Beginning Friday and going until Nov. 17, participants can visit one of the 31 locations participating in the contest, take a picture there, and then post that picture with the hashtags #BuckeyeCandyTrail and #BuckeyeCandyContest on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram in order to be considered for the prize.

“They’ve been great partners,” MacLaren said about Winans and the Miami County Visitors Bureau.

Additional adventure trails throughout Ohio can be found on Ohio.org. On Monday, the Buckeye Candy Trail will be the featured fall trail on Ohio.org.

