Poling theft case dismissed

MIAMI COUNTY — The case of a Troy man charged with a felony theft by deception was recently dismissed without prejudice in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn Poling, 45, was indicted by a grand jury for fifth-degree felony theft in May. Poling previously appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court with defense attorney Jay Lopez in September, declining a plea deal with the state.

Poling was scheduled to go to trial in late September until the prosecuting attorney entered a dismissal of the charge on Sept. 20.

While the case was dismissed without prejudice, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office is not seeking to refile charges against Poling in regard to this alleged incident. According to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, Poling paid the victim back everything that was owed.

Poling was originally charged with a theft by deception in February by the Piqua Police Department after being accused of receiving a payment to enroll a subject into a drug rehabilitation program in October 2017 and failing to do so, according to previous Piqua police reports.

Poling additionally took part in PROTECT Piqua’s Heroin Education and Addiction Recovery Team (HEART) on a few of their responses near the start of the team. He no longer is involved in the HEART group. He still is active on the FOA Family of Addicts Facebook group and is a contact for the Troy chapter.

