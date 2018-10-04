Board of Elections hires new deputy director

MIAMI COUNTY — A new deputy director will be joining the Miami County Board of Elections before the next election.

The board met for a special meeting Thursday morning to hire a new deputy director, Ian Ridgeway.

Ridgeway, of Tipp City, is a prevention and wellness counselor for the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Ohio University.

“He’s coming over to work with us,” Board President Dave Fisher said.

Ridgeway will start his new position on Oct. 29.

“He’s so excited,” said board member Audrey Gillespie.

Ridgeway was chosen from 13 applicants. Of that number, Fisher said the board interviewed five, including several out-of-state applicants.

Members of the board said they are happy to have to position filled. It has been vacant since this summer, when the previous deputy director accepted another position out of state.

The previous deputy director, Luke Scott, accepted a position as deputy of special projects with the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office in Stuart, Florida, in June.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

