Emerson pledges $500,000 for APAC

TROY — Troy Christian Schools announced Emerson has pledged a $500,000 charitable contribution to build the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) on Tuesday.

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center is a 1,200 seat auditorium to be located on the Troy Christian Schools campus on Dorset Road. Emerson joins major charitable supporters , Dave and Linda Arbogast and Premier Health – Upper Valley Medical Center, in the $5.5 million fundraising campaign to build the APAC. To date, $4.3 million has been raised with this newest gift from Emerson.

As a major employer in the Upper Miami Valley region, Emerson continues its tradition of supporting organizations and institutions that play a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in the communities where its employees and their families live and work. Emerson’s Sidney engineering and manufacturing facility and The Helix Innovation Center on the University of Dayton campus are focused on ensuring human comfort and health and protecting food quality and sustainability in the commercial refrigeration and air conditioning industries. The APAC will serve the Upper Miami Valley communities with a broad range of performing and visual arts, expanded educational programs, entertainment, special events, regional productions and programs.

This dynamic, moderate sized, venue is being designed to create a positive and cultural impact by providing a variety of opportunities for residents in the Upper Miami Valley region to gather, learn and be inspired.

“With the extraordinary generosity of our community, the APAC will become a central venue to support and develop cultural and educational activities throughout the region,” said Troy Mayor Mike Beamish. Beamish is an APAC campaign committee member. The target is to complete the fundraising campaign by December 2018 with groundbreaking slated for the spring or summer of 2019. The campaign will be paid by private gifts and grants with pledges completed over a three-year time frame. For more information about making a charitable contribution to the APAC or to learn more, call 937.339.5692 or visit arbogastpac.com.