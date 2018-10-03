Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident with no injuries on the 1200 block of East Ash Street on Sept. 28 at 7:45 a.m.

There was a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian with no injuries and minor damage on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

SEX OFFENSE: A female subject made statements to a counselor in reference to a sexual incident that warranted further investigation on Sept. 28.

SUSPICIOUS: A male subject went to a residence on the 1900 block of Beckert Drive advising he was from the alarm company and wanted to go inside to look at the alarm system on Sept. 28 at approximately 2:50 p.m. Once the male subject was denied access to the alarm system and residence, he left the area quickly. He was not located.

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to a disturbance complaint in the area of Boal Avenue and Hancock Street on Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Dispatch advised a male subject arrived in a construction vehicle and was yelling and screaming. Two males were warned for disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was at Winans on Spring Street on Sept. 28 at 4:50 p.m. after previously being trespassed. Tony D. Niblick, 55, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

An officer responded to Walmart on a solicitors complaint on Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. The complainant advised she wanted the subjects trespassed from the property because they were impeding traffic coming through the parking lot. She advised the subjects were at the business last week, and she had already asked them to leave. The subjects were trespassed.

Police was dispatched to a burglary complaint on the 500 block of Miami Street on Sept. 29 at approximately 8 a.m. The complainant advised a known male subject broke into his house and took money. The complainant advised he wanted the subject trespassed from the address. The subject was trespassed from the address.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An unknown vehicle struck a mailbox and left the scene on the 1800 block of Eagles Lake Drive on Sept. 29 at approximately 7:55 a.m.

A female subject reported her vehicle was struck on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Sept. 29 sometime between 8-8:30 a.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of an injured dog on the 400 block of Miami Street on Sept. 29 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Dispatch advised the officer to disregard due to the animal shelter responding.

TRAFFIC STOP: A male driver exited a vehicle and fled into a house in the area of Broadway and West Ash Street on Sept. 30 at 8:45 a.m. The male subject had several active warrants and could not be located. The male driver and female passenger were both charged. Joshua D. Crumpler, 28, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Audrie L. Powell, 20, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for two counts of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs on Sept. 29.