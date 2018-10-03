Nonprofits to benefit from new online directory

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County’s nonprofit organizations will benefit from a new way to accept gifts online, underwritten by the Paul G. Duke Foundation. The Duke Foundation’s Trustees believe in supporting local nonprofit organizations that are working to enhance the quality of life in the region — and have drawn on the Foundation’s own resources to make this online giving method available for Miami County.

Local nonprofits will have the opportunity to create a free online Directory Listing — a snapshot introducing viewers to the nonprofit’s mission, and including featured images and direct links to its website and social media. A Directory Listing makes it possible for donors to make credit card gifts through The Giving Store, a one-stop shop for effective and easy philanthropy. There is even a Text2Connect option that nonprofits can use, allowing people to connect with Directory Listings and make donations directly from their phones.

Five Troy-area organizations have already completed Directory Listings in The Giving Store, and the Duke Foundation’s Trustees welcome members of the Miami County community to explore the new listings for First Place Food Pantry; The Future Begins Today; Lincoln Community Center; Troy Recreation Association, Inc.; and WACO Historical Society, Inc. To explore the listings, start at PaulGDukeFoundation.org.

About 55 additional local organizations, all past recipients of Duke Foundation grant funding, will be invited to join the first five organizations during the initial expansion phase, set to begin today. Further expansion to offer this online giving option to additional organizations serving Miami County is anticipated in the future.

The mission of the Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in the Miami County area. Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2018, the Duke Foundation has a long history of philanthropic support for nonprofit organizations benefiting children, young adults, and families in the Miami County area.

Paul Duke, Miami County businessman and philanthropist, evolved his local Duke Garden Centers into a national lawn and garden service, Chem-Lawn. The proceeds from the sale of that business enabled Duke to generously support many community projects and charitable programs, all of which continues to be done through the Duke Foundation.

The Duke Foundation’s board of trustees is Linda A. Daniel; B. Mark Hess, M.D.; William J. McGraw III, Esq.; Rayce Robinson; and Ronald B. Scott. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as president emeritus.