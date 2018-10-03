You’re Invited

Project DAWN at Fusion

PIQUA — Fusion will be holding their monthly Project DAWN training — which is a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program — through Miami County Public Health instruction on Thursday at 5:30 pm at Fusion, 421 Broadway.

For more information, visit: www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn.

Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health is conducted at Fusion the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

Chili supper fundraiser Oct. 6

PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church invites the public to a chili supper from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. The menu is chili, peanut butter sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks. Donations will be accepted and will be used to send youth to summer church camp.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill, OH (corner of Church Street and Walnut Street – 1 block west of Indian’s Pizza). For more information, please call the church at (937) 676-2802.

WWI commemoration planned

PIQUA — Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 E. Loy Rd., Piqua has registered to participate to-Toll the Bells on Nov. 11 at 11 am local time. The World War I Centennial Commission and Commemorative Partners call on all Americans everywhere to toll the bells in honor of the 116,516 Americans who died in “The War to End All Wars.” Bells are to toll 21 times, at five second intervals.

Tolling of bells is the traditional way to mark someone’s passing. Nov. 11, 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in World War I. 21 tolls of the bell symbolize the nations highest honor. It is based on the 21 gun salute.

Organizations and individuals can join the Bethel U. M. Church congregation by going to www.ww1cc.org/bells to register to Toll the Bells.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding their last salad luncheon of the year on Friday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will also offer their Country Store with lots of goodies such as Buckeyes, Apple Dumplings, Caramels, Angel Food Cakes, Pies, Cookies, Candies and much more.

The public is invited to enjoy their selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. They also offer their popular hot chicken salad and additional new menu items.

Contact their church office at 937-473-3443 for more information.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

Pastor Appreciation Sunday to be held

PIQUA — SpringCreek Baptist Church, 15333 E. Miami Shelby Road, will celebrate Pastor Appeciation Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Along with celebrating the church’s pastor of 15 years, special music will be provided by Bill Purk, a longtime church member. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church at 773-4215.