Piqua man to serve three years for meth

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man will spend three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Shawn Pierce, 41, of Piqua, changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to serve three years in prison for second-degree felony possession of methamphetamine. A joint recommendation to the court included the state to dismiss two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and one count of third-degree felony weapons under disability. Pierce is not eligible for early or judicial release.

Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker listed Pierce’s felony record including illegal use of a credit card in Florida, manufacturing of methamphetamine in Iowa and a pending possession of drug charges in Mercer County.

Judge Christopher Gee ordered Pierce to pay $300 for drug lab fees to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies executed a narcotics search warrant on April 27 at 436 S. Roosevelt St. in Piqua.

Detectives seized several ounces of methamphetamine, heroin, mushrooms and marijuana.

Additionally, drug paraphernalia — to include syringes, firearms, and three law enforcement badges — also were seized.

Three people were arrested without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail, including Pierce.

Michael J. Lambert, 37, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug abuse instruments. His charges were dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court.

Angela C. Mohr, 32, also of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Her charges have been bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court.

