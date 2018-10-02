PIQUA — Fifty years ago, a group of concerned individuals came together to fill a need for compassionate and rehabilitative care. HCF Management, Inc., formed Oct. 11, 1968 in Lima, started with a modest beginning, but now serves around 3,000 care community residents and employs over 4,000 employees. HCF also owns Garbry Ridge at 1567 Garbry Road, and Piqua Manor at 1840 W. High St.

The small group began making quality nursing homes a reality. Burton Rubens was appointed president in 1968. He and the original founders, including Richard Unverferth, put HCF on the map. Rubens retired as president in 1995 after leading HCF for 27 years.

The original shareholders sold their HCF ownership to Unverferth in March 1977. He took on chairman of the board responsibilities and kept the “Original Six” to guide the company to success. Unverferth masterfully steered HCF for over 27 years.

The company is owned and operated today by the second generation of the Unverferth family, Chairman and President James Unverferth, who has furthered the founders’ vision of compassionate care in today’s ever-changing world.

A new chapter began in the 21st century with the expansion into home health with the purchase of Heritage Health Care, a skilled home care organization to complement their post-acute continuum. Heritage currently covers most of northwest Ohio, Dayton, Washington Court House and Jamestown, Pa. As the need for better post-acute care services grew, so did HCF.

This included the acquisition of a thriving therapy company in 2012. EncompassCare’s acquisition expanded the HCF service network, aiding their care communities and other therapy service centers throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

HCF Management is a known leader in therapy care, skilled nursing, assisted living, home care, answering the need since 1968. The caring and dedicated employees who believe in the company’s mission make this record of quality care possible. HCF’s objective continues to be providing the best care to their residents and to enhance the quality of life for residents, their families, and employees.

Piqua Manor and Garbry Ridge are proud to be a part of this tradition of caring. For more information about Piqua Manor, call Administrator Pepper Pegg at 773-0040. For more about Garbry Ridge, contact Executive Director Debra Adkins at 778-9385.