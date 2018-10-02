Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a subject refusing to leave a residence on the 300 block of Franklin Street on Sept. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. An officer spoke with the subject, who was advised he was trespassed from the property.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 400 block of South Downing Street on Sept. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m. It was found the disturbance was between a neighbor and two subjects who were caught sleeping in an abandoned garage. The garage was searched, and no one located inside. Neighbors were advised to call if the subjects returned. Two people were later found in the abandoned, detached garage on Sept. 26 at 8:40 p.m. They said they were homeless and thought they could be there. They were told it was private property, and they could not be there. The owner of the property could not be determined at the time. The two left and said they would stay the night with a family member.

There was a report of subjects living in a condemned residence on the 1300 block of Manier Avenue on Sept. 27 at approximately 9:20 a.m. The subjects were located inside the residence with two animals. The dogs were removed by animal control. One subject was incarcerated while the other was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Andrew J. Veen, 44, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

An adult male and juvenile female were caught trespassing in an abandoned residence on the 1200 block of South Street on Sept. 27 at 6:50 p.m. The male was incarcerated, and the juvenile was released to her guardian. A female juvenile, 16, and Jordan M. Schneider, 19, of Piqua, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

A complainant stated his neighbor entered his yard to accuse him of taking her trespassing signs on the 100 block of Maryville Lane on Sept. 27 at approximately 3:20 p.m. An officer spoke with the suspect, and she was warned for trespassing.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report of an unknown male subject on Instagram sending inappropriate images to two juveniles on Sept. 26. The investigation is pending.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A suspect vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and fled the scene on the bridge over East Ash Street on Sept. 26 at approximately 1 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officer responded on the report of a possible overdose on the 800 block of Blaine Avenue on Sept. 26 at approximately 1 p.m. Upon arrival, a squad had arrived and the victim was transported to UVMC. The investigation is ongoing.

There was a report of a male subject overdosing on the 600 block of South Wayne on Sept. 27 at approximately 5:30 p.m. A male subject was transported by squad to UVMC.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic crash with no injuries in the area of Covington Avenue and South Sunset Drive on Sept. 26 at 6:15 p.m.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised that she heard glass breaking downstairs at a residence on the 1200 block of Gordon Street on Sept. 26 at 10:20 p.m. When she went down, she saw the rear window to the residence had been busted. The complainant advised she did not see anyone in the area.

A complainant advised that someone entered a home on the 800 block of West Greene Street on and stole medication on Sept. 27 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

MENACING: A female subject came to the police department to report threatening messages she had received on Sept. 26 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

ASSAULT: Timothy L. Roth, 35, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault on Sept. 27 in connection with a male victim being found on the ground on the 100 block of North Main Street on Sept. 27 at approximately 1:55 a.m. The victim was found to have been assaulted.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Caleb M. Deardurff, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering on Sept. 27 in connection with a juvenile victim being struck on the face. The juvenile reportedly had marks on the face.