Piqua Central alum hold 60th reunion

PIQUA — It was a rainy weekeknd when 28 members of Piqua Central High School Class of 1958, along with more than a dozen guests, met recently at the Knights of Columbus for their 60th reunion.

The alumni celebrated with a Saturday evening dinner buffet at the KOC featuring BBQ pulled pork, Swiss steak with gravy, cheesy potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, dinner rolls, and assorted pies catered by Tom Kiser of TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins of Piqua. The class picture was taken by Tom Lillicrap, son-in-law of alumna Sally Davis Hartman, who was unable to attend. Carol Edwards opened with words of prayer before the meal. Beverly Supinger was the emcee.

Six prints from local artists including classmate Rosemary Kienle were offered for sale with proceeds going to the Piqua Public Library and the class treasury. Two of the six prints were by Rosemary. High school memorabilia donated by the family of the late Rita Dickensheets Palsgrove were part of a silent auction.

A second get-together of 18 classmates and guests on Sunday morning took place at Baymont Inn.

The classmates intend to have an 80th birthday party in 2020 in the afternoon at a local restaurant, as most will be turning 80 that year, and then, hopefully, a 65th reunion in 2023.

Please let Lois Fair know of any changes in your phone numbers, address, and email, as well as any updates for yourself as well as any other classmates.