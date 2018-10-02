Luncheon to feature historical author

PIQUA — Mary Stockwell, noted historical author, will be featured at the YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series on Wednesday, Oct. 10. She will speak on her latest book, “Unlikely General: Mad Anthony Wayne and the Battle for America.”

The program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon ($7/person).

Stockwell, a native Ohioan, retired as a history professor and chair of the history department at Lourdes University. She has written numerous historical books which are used by students across the United States.

“I got my love of storytelling from my mother,” said Stockwell. “I began teaching and loved it, but the love of writing was always in my heart. I received a fellowship from the University of Michigan and, because of that, I pursued my love of historical writing.”

“Stockwell has been on a tour of the United States talking about her recent book and we are thrilled that we were able to have her stop here as part of that tour,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “She will be a delight and will make history come alive.”

Reservations for both the program and the luncheon must be made by Monday, Oct. 8, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626.

A UVMC nurse will be available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

