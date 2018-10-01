Covington seeks state funds for water/sewer project

COVINGTON — The Covington Council approved applying for grant funding for the replacement of water and sewer lines on State Route 48 during their meeting on Monday evening.

The council waived the three-reading rule and authorized Village Administrator Mike Busse to submit a small government grant and loan application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for the State Route 48 water and sewer renovation project. The estimated cost of the project is $1.1 million and will coincide with the village’s upcoming High Street reconstruction project.

In regard to the High Street reconstruction project, Busse said that the village will need to hire an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) qualified right-of-way specialist to work on issues with the two properties that the village acquired on High Street, as those properties will be involved in the reconstruction project. This will be necessary for the village to receive its expected grant funding from ODOT for approximately $2.1 million.

The council is also moving forward with their dumpster program after approving the purchase of 10 new dumpsters during their meeting. Those dumpsters include four that are 2 yards long and six that are 4 yards long. The purchase was from E-Pak Manufacturing at a total cost of $7,560.

“This expense was not specifically budgeted, but is necessary to replace the existing 300-gallon containers and to begin dumpster service in January as previously approved by council in the revised trash and recycling ordinance passed July 24, 2018,” Mayor Ed McCord said.

Monnin Excavating is also helping the village with some storm sewer failures on East Broadway Street.

“We replaced approximately 5 feet of 24-inch storm sewer near Richeson Street today that collapsed last week,” Busse said. He said that they are planning on digging on Broadway Street west of Pearl Street within the week to see why the roadway is depressing there.

“That storm sewer is getting progressively worse,” Busse said. He added that replacing that storm sewer needs to remain on their five-year plan for replacing it.

The council also approved two replats requested by property owners and Casey’s Marketing Company in the area of North Pearl Street, East Broadway Street, and North High Street. The purpose of the replats was to allow for a new general store to locate in that area.

“It’s two separate replats, but they’re both being done simultaneously to obtain a larger building, and the purpose of that building lot is to construct a Casey’s General Store,” Busse said.

The council then approved transferring two police vests to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the West Milton Police Department. Busse explained that those vests are within a year of their recommended end of life and are fitted to the police officers who recently left the Covington Police Department to take employment with the two aforementioned departments.

During the mayor’s report, McCord said that a number of people from local churches and the community had recently volunteered to install playground equipment from Miracle Midwest at the Covington Community Park over the weekend. McCord added that a representative from Miracle Midwest helped guide the installation on both Friday and Saturday. Busse said later that there were over 30 volunteers helping.

“It was a great thing for the community,” McCord said.

Busse added later that seeding new grass at the spot with the new playground equipment will probably take place next spring due to weather constraints.

McCord also said that a number of city of Piqua employees were in Covington this week helping to install new lights at the village’s baseball diamond. “Piqua was here putting up the lights at the small (baseball) field,” he said.

McCord commended Busse on his efforts to organize and finish those projects within the village.

“Mike did a lot of work to get that ready to go … Thanks for all you did,” McCord said. “We’re lucky to have Mike to get those things done.”

McCord also reminded the council of upcoming events within the community. The annual Halloween costume contest will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, on Wright Street. Trick or Treat night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, within the village. Also on Oct. 30, there will be a Community Fall Festival from 5-8 p.m. on Wright Street.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

