Troy Foundation awards 20 grants

TROY — At their September 2018 meeting, the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 25 grant applications and awarded 20 organizations a total of $387,160.25 in grants.

Grants were awarded to the following:

From the General Fund

• Upper Valley Career Center Aspire — $504, Transportation for Troy students to Aspire Classes

• Troy Lions Charities — $2,500, Sight Conservation Project

• FISH of Troy, Inc. — $5,000, Rent Assistance Program

• Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church — $5,000, Lunch Program

• Ronald McDonald House Charities — $5,000, A House to Come Home To for Troy residents

• Troy Christian Church — $5,000, Night to Shine event

• City of Troy, Ohio — $5,000, Great Miami River Campground Project

• Reading for Change — $5,875, Dyslexia Program Addition Training

• Miami County Park District — $10,000, Science Alive! Hug the Earth & Banana Slug String Band

• RT Industries — $10,000, Be the Shift Project

• St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen — $10,000, Black and White Affair Expenses

• The Future Begins Today — $10,000, Marketing, fundraising and administrative expenses

• UVMC Foundation — $11,500, Youth Mental Health First Aid Project

• Lincoln Community Center — $31,781.25, After School Enrichment Program

• Miami County Recovery Council — $40,000, Opiate Epidemic Support

• Troy Main Street, Inc. — $45,000, 2019 Sculptures on the Square

• Hospice of Miami County, Inc. — $50,000, Freestanding Hospice House

• Tri—County Board of Recovery and Mental Health — $50,000, One Wellness Place

• Arbogast Performing Arts Center — $85,000, Arbogast Performing Arts Center

From the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund

• First United Church of Christ — $982, organ repair