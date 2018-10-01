Troy Foundation awards 20 grants

TROY — At their September 2018 meeting, the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 25 grant applications and awarded 20 organizations a total of $387,160.25 in grants.
Grants were awarded to the following:
From the General Fund
• Upper Valley Career Center Aspire — $504, Transportation for Troy students to Aspire Classes
• Troy Lions Charities — $2,500, Sight Conservation Project
• FISH of Troy, Inc. — $5,000, Rent Assistance Program
• Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church — $5,000, Lunch Program
• Ronald McDonald House Charities — $5,000, A House to Come Home To for Troy residents
• Troy Christian Church — $5,000, Night to Shine event
• City of Troy, Ohio — $5,000, Great Miami River Campground Project
• Reading for Change — $5,875, Dyslexia Program Addition Training
• Miami County Park District — $10,000, Science Alive! Hug the Earth & Banana Slug String Band
• RT Industries — $10,000, Be the Shift Project
• St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen — $10,000, Black and White Affair Expenses
• The Future Begins Today — $10,000, Marketing, fundraising and administrative expenses
• UVMC Foundation — $11,500, Youth Mental Health First Aid Project
• Lincoln Community Center — $31,781.25, After School Enrichment Program
• Miami County Recovery Council — $40,000, Opiate Epidemic Support
• Troy Main Street, Inc. — $45,000, 2019 Sculptures on the Square
• Hospice of Miami County, Inc. — $50,000, Freestanding Hospice House
• Tri—County Board of Recovery and Mental Health — $50,000, One Wellness Place
• Arbogast Performing Arts Center — $85,000, Arbogast Performing Arts Center
From the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund
• First United Church of Christ — $982, organ repair