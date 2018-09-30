East FFA gives the royal treatment

Miami East-Miami Valley CTC FFA host its ninth annual “Princess for a Day” fundraiser at the Miami East High School Saturday. Miami East High School sophomore Paige Pence paints a design on one of the 44 princesses who attended the event. Each princess had their nails, make-up and hair done by the FFA students. The event raised more than $400 for the March of Dimes organization which benefits premature infants and mothers.

