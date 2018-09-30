Volunteers assemble Covington playground

COVINGTON — The Covington community came out for the kids on Friday and Saturday, as volunteers put together new playground equipment at the Covington Community Park.

The village purchased the new playground equipment earlier this year from Miracle Midwest at a cost of approximately $33,676, which was funded through an Ohio Natureworks Grant and a donation of $10,000 from the Covington Community Chest.

Volunteers from local churches also saved the village approximately $6,000 on labor costs.

Village Administrator Mike Busse described the new playground equipment as a climb set and slide set with two slides. It will also include a border around it on the ground with 12 inches of wood fiber. “We’ve got several church groups putting this together, volunteering their time,” he said.

Busse added that he was “very happy” to have the churches and other community members volunteer on this project and that he thought the turnout was great.

Pastor Nick Church of Covington Christian Church helped organize and reach out to interested volunteers from not only Covington Christian Church, but a number of other churches in the community. “We have collaborated with all the different churches,” Church said.

In addition to Covington Christian Church, they had volunteers from Covington Church of the Brethren, Stillwater Community Church, Fields of Grace, Covington Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Covington, and more. The Presbyterian church also donated food for the volunteers.

Church said that he became involved in the project after a member of his church reached out to the village to see if there were any projects they could help with, and the village suggested the playground equipment project. Church then reached out to other churches to see if they wanted to help, too.

“I wanted to unite the churches more in the community,” Church said. He added that they also advertised this volunteer opportunity on social media, and other people from the community offered to help.

“I think it’s a neat thing,” Church said. “I always believe a community is as strong as its churches.”

Sam Wildow | AIM Media Volunteers put together new playground equipment at the Covington Community Park over the weekend. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Covington-playground-equipment-cmyk-copy.jpg Sam Wildow | AIM Media Volunteers put together new playground equipment at the Covington Community Park over the weekend.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com