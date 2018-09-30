Troy Christian royalty named

Provided photo
Troy Christian named their Homecoming king and queen during the football game Friday night against Ponitz Career Technology Center. Nick Baker was named king, while Abby Baker was crowned queen. The Homecoming dance, themed “Light Up The Night!,” was held Saturday night at the Signature Lounge in Troy.
