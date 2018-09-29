Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 26

POSSESSION: Carol Bias, 32, of Sidney, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in a the 7000 block of State Route 36, Fletcher.

OVI: Elijah Walters, of Troy, was cited for OVI and consumption in a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of County Road 25-A.

THEFT: Deputies were dispatched to Troy Ford for a suspicious priority. Dispatch advised Jesse Woods was at the location with a blue GMC Sierra which was in LEADS as stolen from Voss Honda in Tipp City. Dispatch also advised that Jesse had an active warrant out of Miami County on theft charges. Jesse Woods was arrested and incarcerated on the arrest warrant.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 4300 block of Kessler Frederick Road, Union Twp.

Sept. 27

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: April Jamison, 38, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

ASSAULT: Bradley Comer, 28, of Casstown, was charged with assault.

THEFT: A deputy responded to Upper Valley Medical Center in reference to a theft complaint. Staff then informed the deputy a former employee was issued a laptop and when she was terminated, she failed to return it. This case is pending further investigation.

THEFT: A resident in the 100 block of Smithfield, Bradford, reported a package was missing from her porch.

Sept. 28

K9 DETAIL: K9 Bear and a deputy walked through the Upper Valley Career Center and Bethel Local Schools for a drug sniff sweep.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 100 block of E. James Street, Bradford, in reference to a neighbor complaint. After further investigation, one individual was informed of the Bradford Ordinance 505.01(e)(1), maintenance of animal waste.