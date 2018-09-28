Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FOUND: A bicycle was found in a yard on the 1000 block of Boone Street on Sept. 24 at 7:45 p.m. The owner was unknown, and it was taken into police property.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A house was egged on the 700 block of Cherry Street on Sept. 24 at approximately 9 p.m.

ACCIDENT: A car struck a parked vehicle near the Piqua Central Intermediate School on Sept. 25 at approximately 7:50 a.m. A traffic citation was issued.

A vehicle struck a deer on the 9800 block of North State Route 66 near the Piqua Water Treatment Plant on Sept. 25 at approximately 12:45 p.m.

TRAFFIC STOP: A semi truck drove through a construction zone where “road closed” signs were posted in the area of Looney and Garbry roads on Sept. 25 at approximately 8:15 a.m. The semi ran over several cones and barrels before getting stuck on a curb. The semi driver was able to free the semi from the curb. The driver was warned for driving through the construction zone and given directions to his destination.

THEFT: A female subject reportedly stole items from Kroger on Sept. 25 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tracy D. Perry, 52, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

An officer stopped a suspicious female subject who was carrying several pieces of clothing on hangers with price tags attached on Scott Drive on Sept. 25 at approximately 1:35 p.m. It was found that the female subject had stolen items, and she and another female had warrants. The two females were arrested on the warrants. The owner of the clothes refused to pursue charges.

OVI: A driver was arrested for suspicion of OVI and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop near the Shell station on South Street on Sept. 25 at approximately 8:20 p.m. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver was released after processing. Robert A. Blankenship, 24, of Houston, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence, minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and minor misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a call referencing two male subjects physically fighting outside of 311 Drafthouse on Main Street on Sept. 25 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Both males were located, and they both advised it was only a verbal argument.