Man sentenced for meth during disturbance

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was sentenced to jail time this week for being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine during a reported disturbance where he brandished a knife.

Terry J. Allen, 30, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday. Allen was also found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor assault on Thursday and was ordered to pay court costs.

Troy police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 200 block of East Franklin Street in Troy on Sept. 10. According to court records, Allen had kitchen knife in his hand while yelling with another occupant of the apartment. The responding officer drew his duty pistol, and Allen yelled at the officer to shoot him. The other occupant grabbed the knife and threw it, and the officer then holstered his duty pistol.

Allen reportedly continued to yell, “Shoot me,” several times and later tried hitting his head on an officer’s cruiser after he was taken into custody.

After Allen was taken into custody, suspected meth was recovered from a plastic baggie with white powder at the scene.

Allen was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail, where he is still being held.

• A Troy woman was sentenced to probation this week after she reportedly overdosed at the Budget Inn in August.

Candace Gessner, 31, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

Troy police and a medic from the Troy Fire Department responded to the report of an overdose at the Budget Inn on Aug. 7. According to court records, Gessner admitted to using a capsule of heroin.

Gessner was also sentenced to two years of probation for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor no person shall possess dangerous drugs. She was originally charged with possession of dangerous drugs on the 200 block of South Ridge Avenue in Troy on July 18.

• A Bradford man was sentenced to jail time this week for threats of murder and rape he made to victims on social media.

Harley L. Herron, 30, of Bradford, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking, amended down from two counts of fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking, in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Herron was arrested on July 26 after two women reported receiving multiple death and rape threats from Herron. According to court records, the victims asked Herron to stay away multiple times and Herron reportedly reacted “by sending threats of murder and rape.” The threats allegedly became more violent the more times the victims blocked the various accounts and new profiles that Herron used on social media. The victims said they were “nervous and scared and did not know what else to do besides call 911,” according to court records.

Herron reportedly admitted to sending the threats and “stated that he threatened both of them because they refused to talk to him and has had to make multiple accounts to send them messages because they keep blocking him.”

Herron is still incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Christopher W. Bryant, 32, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marion A. Cotterman, 45, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• David A. Croft, 30, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• David W. Elder Jr., 37, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor endangering children – operating vehicle.

• Talon M. Ely, 24, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Zachery S. Gilbert, 19, of Greenville, received 20 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• James Franklin Henry II, 39, of Springfield, received 34 days in jail, one year of probation, a fine, and additional suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jan Jones, 41, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ashley N. McLaughlin, 30, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Jodell L. Miller, 53, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Floyd W. Newton, 53, of Troy, received 21 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• DeJuan L. Scott, 32, of Troy, received 60 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor attempted criminal damaging or endangering and a separate charge of second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault.

• Ronald Lee Wilson Jr., 34, of Vandalia, received 29 days in jail, additional suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Jeffrey E. Young, 40, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

