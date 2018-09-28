FFA competes in district soils contest

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 26, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 Soils Judging Contest in Miami County at the Miami County Parks District’s Lost Creek Reserve and Knoop Agricultural Heritage Center.

The Urban Soils team consisted of Zach Kronenberger, Rylee Puthoff, Carter Gilbert, Emma Sutherly, and Jarrett Winner. The team placed 2 out of 28 teams. Kronenberger was the highest-placing individual from Miami East, placing 4 out of 162. Additional close placers were Puthoff at 10, Gilbert at 12, Sutherly at 18, and Winner at 21.

The Rural Soils team consisted of Cael Rose, Sam Sutherly, Haley Horne, Kris Richey, and Cadence Ray. Rose was the highest-placing individual from Miami East, placing 1 out 218 contestants. In addition, Sutherly placed at 4.

The contest consisted of evaluating three soils pits for slope, erosion, drainage, depth, and soil texture. Also, the contestants took a written test and answered questions from the soil survey.

Previously, the teams had competed at the Miami County Soils Career Development Event coordinated by the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District. Participants included Carter Gilbert, Haley Horne, Sierra Johnson, Zach Kronenberger, Evan Massie, Rylee Puthoff, Kris Richey, Cael Rose, Emma Sutherly, Sam Sutherly, and Jarrett Winner.

Both the Urban and Rural Teams will now advance to the State Soils Career Development event in October in central Ohio.