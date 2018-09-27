Commissioners authorize contract negotiations

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved contract negotiations for several projects Thursday and heard a presentation from the city of Troy about planned improvements to Riverside Drive.

Patrick Titterington, the city’s Director of Public Service and Safety, presented the commissioners with information about the planned reconstruction of a portion Riverside Drive. It is the second phase of a reconstruction project started 18 years ago, he said. Phase two was deferred due to objections over road widening.

“We would not be widening the road. We would not be encroaching beyond the current right-of-way. The design will not include the necessity of taking any front yard property of any of the adjacent properties,” he said.

The project includes replacement of water lines and the addition of sewer, as well as the repaving of the street. The scope also includes eliminating the crossing of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail.

Titterington also said that the city has offered to cover the cost for property owners to hook into the new sewer line and abandon their septic systems.

He said that the city will be submitting an application to work within the county road right-of-way limits.

The commissioners approved contract negotiations for two projects, the South County Road 25-A waterline loop and the Transfer Station tipping floor replacement project.

The waterline loop will be a secondary water supply along County Road 25-A that will provide uninterrupted water to a majority of the county’s Troy water distribution system.

The county reviewed statements of qualifications for engineering firms before selecting Choice One Engineering of Sidney.

County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said he is “very confident” in the design, which will remove and replace the current deteriorating concrete tipping floor, but added that it requires some construction techniques that he is not familiar with.

The commissioners authorized contract negotiations with LJB Inc., the company hired for engineering design work for the project earlier this year, for the inspection of the project.

The commissioners also committed the county to the Stepping Up program, a national program that offers resources aimed at reducing the number of people with mental illnesses and substance abuse problems out of jail. Through the program, the county will be able to examine treatment options for and assess the needs of people with mental illnesses and addiction disorders.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

