Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash with an injury was reported at the intersection of East Ash and North Main streets on Sept. 21 at approximately 8:20 p.m. A male subject was transported to UVMC. The at-fault driver was cited.

Police responded to a traffic crash complaint in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road on Sept. 22 at around noon. Dispatch advised two vehicles were involved in the accident. Minor damage was observed on each vehicle. Both drivers agreed to sign a crash waiver.

A private property accident with no injuries was reported at Walmart on Sept. 24 at approximately 11 a.m.

There was a traffic accident with an injury reported on the 2100 Navajo Trail on Sept. 24 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

THEFT: On Sept. 21, a complainant advised that a gun was stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Boone Street sometime within the past couple of days.

A complainant advised that an unknown subject stole his gray Crossroad bicycle off of a front porch on the 600 block of Adams Street on Sept. 21 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Property was reported stolen from a residence on the 300 block of East Water Street on Sept. 22 at around noon.

A caller advised a resident was reporting that money was stolen from his wallet at Heartland of Piqua on Kienle Drive on Sept. 22 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Speedway reported a possible employee theft on Covington Avenue on Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m. Brian K. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The window of a vehicle was broken on the 300 block of South Downing Street on Sept. 21 sometime between 6:30-10:30 p.m.

A vehicle on the 100 block of Clark Avenue was damaged sometime between Sept. 22-24.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A complainant reported a telephone harassment complaint on South Street on Sept. 21 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A victim reported his vehicle was taken by a female subject without his consent on the 100 block of East Grant Street sometime between Sept. 22-23. The investigation is ongoing.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A caller advised his vehicle was hit in the parking lot of Kroger on Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. The caller did not see his vehicle get hit.

LITTERING: There was a report that juveniles had dumped trash at Mote Park on Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Dozens of juveniles were in the area, and a group of them decided to clean up the mess. It was unknown who dumped it as no description was given. The mess was cleaned up.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers were dispatched to a group of people arguing on the 600 block of South Wayne Street on Sept. 23 at approximately 6:20 p.m.

A complainant advised that an unknown male subject walked into his residence without permission on the 600 block of South Downing Street on Sept. 24 at approximately 12:40 a.m. While on scene, officers received a second call on same male subject. The male subject was located and transported to the hospital by squad for a medical evaluation.

DOG BITE: There was a report of a dog biting a juvenile on the 100 block of Morrow Street on Sept. 23 at approximately 7:15 p.m. The juvenile was transported by squad for a laceration to the right arm. The dog was a puppy, and the bite appeared to be accidental. The dog was placed on a quarantine.

MENACING: A subject stated people on Facebook were planning on assaulting her husband at the Red Carpet Inn on Country Club Road on Sept. 23 at 11:10 p.m.

The Piqua High School reported a juvenile made a threat on the school bus on Sept. 24 at approximately 3:40 p.m.

BURGLARY: A male subject reported a property he owns on the 700 block of South Wayne Street was broken into sometime over the weekend between Sept. 21-24.

Juveniles reportedly entered an unoccupied house on the 400 block of Y Street on Sept. 24 at approximately 4:20 p.m. They were located in the area.