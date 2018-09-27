FFA sponsors farm safety poster contest

Provided photo Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Safety Committee presented awards to Miami East Elementary second graders for their class winning farm safety posters. Members of the committee were, back row, left to right: Cody Niswonger, Lane Mergler, Brailyn Tarcea, Tyler Heckman, Daniel Baker, and Elizabeth Bair. Awards winners included, front, left to right, Beau Meyer, Cole Couser, Logan Howard, and Caitlin Howell.
CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary. The competition was coordinated by the Safety Committee and its members, Elizabeth Bair, Daniel Baker, Tyler Heckman, Lane Mergler, Cody Niswonger, and Brailyn Tarcea.
Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:
Mrs. Patty Gentis – Cole Couser
Mrs. Ashley Demmitt – Beau Meyer
Mrs. Amanda Riley – Logan Howard
Mrs. Tammy Mumford – Caitlin Howell
Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.
Provided photo Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Safety Committee presented awards to Miami East Elementary second graders for their class winning farm safety posters. Members of the committee were, back row, left to right: Cody Niswonger, Lane Mergler, Brailyn Tarcea, Tyler Heckman, Daniel Baker, and Elizabeth Bair. Awards winners included, front, left to right, Beau Meyer, Cole Couser, Logan Howard, and Caitlin Howell.