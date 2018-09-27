FFA sponsors farm safety poster contest

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary. The competition was coordinated by the Safety Committee and its members, Elizabeth Bair, Daniel Baker, Tyler Heckman, Lane Mergler, Cody Niswonger, and Brailyn Tarcea.

Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Patty Gentis – Cole Couser

Mrs. Ashley Demmitt – Beau Meyer

Mrs. Amanda Riley – Logan Howard

Mrs. Tammy Mumford – Caitlin Howell

Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.