Provided photo

The Homecoming Court at Bradford High School includes, front row, left to right: Macie Reck, Bianca Keener, Elisa Martinez, Karmen Knepp and Amy Roberts; back fow, left to right: Larkin Painter, Jarrett Boggs, Jackson Moore, Josiah Brewer and Joe Roth. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned before the game on Friday, Oct. 5. With a theme of “Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice,” the homecoming dance will take place from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the high school.