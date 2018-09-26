Remembering classmates gone too soon

Piqua City Schools officials and family members gather at the dedication ceremony for the re-designed Memory Garden at Piqua High School on Wednesday. The garden honors and remembers students in the Piqua City Schools who died before the graduated.
Rev. Larry Butt of Piqua speaks at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony for the re-disigned Memorial Garden at Piqua High School.
Piqua City Schools officials and family members gather at the dedication ceremony for the re-designed Memory Garden at Piqua High School on Wednesday. The garden honors and remembers students in the Piqua City Schools who died before the graduated.
Rev. Larry Butt of Piqua speaks at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony for the re-disigned Memorial Garden at Piqua High School.