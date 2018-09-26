Public Health to offer flu shots

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health will be offering flu vaccines and other immunizations to the public by appointment beginning in October.

“The flu kills a number of people every year,” Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said. He added that it can also result in a loss of productivity in work or home life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “influenza can cause serious illness, hospitalization, and death, particularly among older adults, very young children, pregnant women, and those with certain chronic medical conditions.” It can lead to more complicated illnesses, such as pneumonia or inflammation of the heart (myocarditis), brain (encephalitis) or muscle (myositis, rhabdomyolysis) tissues, and so on, according to the CDC.

Propes said that getting a flu vaccination is an easy, low to no cost way to prevent getting the flu. Propes said that there is typically little to no cost to those who do not have insurance.

“It’s an easy way to protect yourself,” Propes said.

According to the CDC, flu activity in the U.S. is currently low, but it is expected to pick up in the fall. The CDC recommends vaccinating for the flu before the onset of influenza activity in the community.

The flu vaccine is available for everyone six months and older at Miami County Public Health. High dose flu vaccine is available for anyone over the age of 65.

Flu vaccines from the state are limited to people who live in Ohio, but Miami County Public Health does not turn anybody away based on where they live.

“We’ll help anybody,” Propes said.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

“Scheduling of immunizations will decrease wait times and make the process more convenient for people needing vaccine,” Propes said.

To make an appointment call (937) 573-3518 anytime Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Callers may need to provide name, address, phone number, physician’s name, and the name and date of birth of person receiving vaccine.

In addition to the flu vaccine, Miami County Public Health offers all vaccinations for babies, children, teens, adults, and seniors as well as travel vaccinations. Major insurance is accepted including Medicaid and Medicare. Low or no cost vaccines are available, and no one will be turned away for not having insurance.

For more information, contact Miami County Public Health at (937) 573-3518 or go to www.miamicountyhealth.net .

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com