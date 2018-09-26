Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police responded to an assist squad call referencing a female subject who was unresponsive on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Sept. 20 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The female was transported to the hospital. Drug-related evidence was collected.

DISTURBANCE: An officer was dispatched in reference to an irate customer causing a problem at Family Dollar on Sept. 20 at approximately 7:20 p.m. The subject was trespassed from the business.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a crash involving a student on a bike being struck by a car on the 600 block of Park Avenue on Sept. 21 at approximately 8:30 a.m. The student was uninjured. A contributing factor was a dumpster without a permit was parked next to the crosswalk. The dumpster was removed.

A trailer disconnected from a truck and struck a parked vehicle in the area of Broadway and West Greene Street on Sept. 21 at approximately 11:20 a.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

AGENCY ASSIST: A caller advised an elderly male subject at a residence on the 1800 block of Carlyle Drive was being moved to the hospice department of UVMC, and the caller advised on Sept. 21 that a large amount of the man’s medication was missing. The investigation is pending.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault that took place at the school involving students at the Piqua Junior High School on Sept. 21 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

There was a report of a male subject striking a subject with an oxygen tube holder and then throwing it through a window on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Sept. 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m. The male subject was gone on officer arrival. A warrant will be requested on suspect. Michael J. Burns, 34, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A caller advised an intoxicated male was at Biker’s Closet on North Main Street on Sept. 21 at 2:35 p.m. Officers found the intoxicated male outside of the business and gave him a ride to Safe Haven. The male subject was cited for open container and warned for disorderly conduct. Tony D. Niblick, 55, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor open container.

An officer was dispatched in reference to a criminal mischief complaint on the 100 block of Mound Street on Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. The caller advised a known male subject slammed her door, breaking out a pane of glass, sometime between 7:50-8:20 p.m. that evening. Robin L. Miller, 56, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject was cited for public intoxication and released to his sober neighbor in the area of North Main Street and Riverside Drive on Sept. 21 at 11:15 p.m. Joshua R. Smith, 31, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.