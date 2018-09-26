Alzheimer’s Association elects new board president

Approximately 5.7 million in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Almost 220,000 Ohioans are living with dementia. In the Miami Valley, about 30,000 people have dementia and approximately 100,000 people serve as their caregivers. The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is carried out in Ohio by seven local chapters coordinating care and support, awareness, fundraising and advocacy initiatives.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

DAYTON — Ward Allen has been named as president-elect of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter Board of Directors. Allen will also serve as the local lead for the Association’s sister organization, Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM), which is the advocacy arm of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Allen previously held the role of Secretary for the chapter’s board of directors, and served as the Sponsorship and AIM Committee Chairs for the 2017 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, one of the largest fundraising events in the Miami Valley.

As president, Ward will oversee the all-volunteer, governing board of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. The chapter’s board of directors is responsible for advancing the chapter’s mission and purpose, establishing long-term goals and strategic planning, monitoring general operations, and approving organizational outcomes and allocation of resources.

“My primary responsibility will be the continuation of the great legacy of leadership from former presidents, as well as continuing the chapter’s fundraising efforts,” Allen said. “One of my goals this year is to expand and strengthen the board of directors. We have a great board right now, but I’d love to see us grow to include members representing all of the Greater Miami Valley.”

As the local lead for the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM), Allen will lead the chapter’s efforts to advocate for legislation that advances research, and enhances care and support services for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

“I’m looking forward to advancing our advocacy efforts and educating representatives on the need to support funding for Alzheimer’s research, Advocacy, and making our elected officials aware of the problems Alzheimer’s disease creates, is certainly key for our ability to accelerate research.”

Allen has been actively involved in the Alzheimer’s Association since 2008. After he lost his mother to Alzheimer’s disease in 2013, Allen dedicated himself to the cause as an advocate, fundraiser, and community leader.

“I’m excited to continue my work with the Alzheimer’s Association and provide leadership as president of the board of directors, which is one of the most active, energetic, and involved boards I’ve ever been associated with in the Dayton area,” Allen said.

Allen, who is now retired, is the former vice president of finance for Winn Supply, Inc., a business-to-business supplier of materials for residential and commercial construction as well as industrial use. Allen lives in Springboro.

