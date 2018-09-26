You’re Invited

Guest speaker planned

PIQUA — Evangelist Wayne Nelson will be guest speaker at Central Baptist Church, 115 Staunton St., Piqua, from Sunday, Sept. 30 through Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Nelson will be preaching nightly, together with ventriloquism and object lessons. He will be assisted by his wife, Nattie, who will have special lessons for the children. A nursery is also provided.

The meetings will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning and 6 p.m. Sunday evening and continue nightly at 7 p.m.

Please call the church at (937) 778-0980 or Pastor Nicholas Lee at (937) 210-7748 for free transportation. Lee invites the community to come to these exciting services.

Toll the Bells

PIQUA — Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 E. Loy Rd., Piqua has registered to participate to-Toll the Bells on Nov. 11 at 11 am local time. The World War I Centennial Commission and Commemorative Partners call on all Americans everywhere to toll the bells in honor of the 116,516 Americans who died in “The War to End All Wars.” Bells are to toll 21 times, at five second intervals.

Tolling of bells is the traditional way to mark someone’s passing. Nov. 11, 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in World War I. 21 tolls of the bell symbolize the nations highest honor. It is based on the 21 gun salute.

Organizations and individuals can join the Bethel U. M. Church congregation by going to www.ww1cc.org/bells to register to Toll the Bells.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding their last salad luncheon of 2018 on Friday, Oct. 19, which will include their country store.

Contact their church office at 937-473-3443 for more information.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

Pastor Appreciation Sunday to be held

PIQUA — SpringCreek Baptist Church, 15333 E. Miami Shelby Road, will celebrate Pastor Appeciation Sunday on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Along with celebrating the church’s pastor of 15 years, special music will be provided by Bill Purk, a longtime church member. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church at 773-4215.