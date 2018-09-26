PHS Homecoming Court chosen

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s Homecoming Court for 2018 includes, queen candidates, l-r, Kelsey Bachman, Elizabeth Cox, Morgan Hammiel, Kaylee Lacy, Kitte Lampe, Grace McGonagle, Hailey McPherson, and Skylar Sloan. King candidates, l-r, Mason Darner, Kraig Hemmert, Micah Karn, Cade Lyman, Christian Starrett, Brennan Toopes, Grant Toopes, and Owen Toopes. The 2018 homecoming queen will be crowned during the Friday, Oct. 5, game against Greenville. The king will be crowned at Saturday’s homecoming dance at Piqua High School.