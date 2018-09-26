Rain check

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua High School principal Rob Messick, umbrella in hand, greets students as they arrive at school on Tuesday morning. Messick meets students every morning, rain or shine, offering a smile and good morning to all as they arrive.
