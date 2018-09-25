Board split on voting equipment

MIAMI COUNTY — Split 2-2 over new voting equipment, the Miami County Board of Elections tabled a vote on the purchase Tuesday night.

The board is divided over two styles of voting systems, with Chairman Dave Fisher and Audrey Gillespie in favor of a hand-marked paper ballot system, and Ryan King and Rob Long in favor of a hybrid system in which voters use a touch screen to mark a ballot.

The county is set to be reimbursed up to $1,096,490 by the state and has received four quotes for new equipment ranging in cost from about $500,000 to about $2 million. The quotes received were from ES&S and Clear Ballot Group.

Board of Elections member Ryan King and Director Bev Kendall met with the commissioners last week. to discuss the county’s options for new voting equipment. The board previously postponed a vote until the commissioners could be consulted. During that meeting, the commissioners advised the board to choose what they deemed was the best option for the county, even if the cost exceeds the reimbursement from the state.

The commissioners wrote a letter to the Board of Elections confirming what they said in last week’s meeting and adding that they prefer the hybrid voting system from ES&S.