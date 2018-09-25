Posted on by

Life on the Miami & Erie Canal

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Steve Greggorson, top center, of the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, teaches Piqua Central Intermediate School fourth-graders about life on the Miami & Erie Canal as they travel aboard the General Harrison canal boat during their visit to the John Johnston Farm on Tuesday.

